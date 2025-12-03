GST On Car Insurance Claims: What New Tax Interpretations Mean for New Car Owners

Buying a car is exciting, yet the fine print around taxes and coverage often causes hesitation. For anyone arranging new car insurance, understanding how Goods and Services Tax interacts with premiums and claim payouts can prevent surprises at renewal or repair time.

This article sets out how GST applies to motor policies and what recent clarifications mean for claim settlement in India.

Where GST Currently Stands for Motor Insurance

General insurance, including motor policies, continues to attract GST at the standard services rate. Recent rate relief for health and life policies does not extend to motor cover, so new private car policies remain taxable in the usual way. Industry coverage of the latest GST Council decisions notes that life and health premiums move to zero from 22 September 2025, while motor insurance stays taxable.

What Changes Matter for Claims

A key policy clarification addresses how insurers handle GST when settling repair claims. CBIC Circular 217/11/2024 states that insurers may claim input tax credit on repair services in both cashless and reimbursement modes, subject to the conditions specified in the circular. This clarification aims to remove ambiguity that previously led to disputes over the GST portion of repair costs.

How This Plays Out for New Owners

For a new car policy, the premium is taxed at the applicable services rate. If a claim arises and repairs are undertaken at a network garage, billing is typically raised to the insurer and includes GST on parts and labour, as required by law.

In reimbursement mode, the insured pays the bill and seeks reimbursement from the insurer, with tax treatment again guided by the same circular and documentation requirements. The takeaway is that GST is included on the repair invoice under either route, and compliant paperwork helps claims proceed without avoidable back-and-forth.

Clarifications That Do Not Alter Private Car Premiums

The Council’s 56th meeting introduced wide reforms, including zero GST for life and health policies and a new two-rate structure across services. These reforms do not remove GST on private motor premiums. They also introduced certain specific changes, such as relief for the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund contributions paid out of third-party premiums, which is an insurer-side levy rather than a retail motor premium for private buyers.

A Note on Commercial Third-Party Cover

One targeted update reduces GST on third-party insurance for goods carriage vehicles to 5% with input tax credit, effective from 22 September 2025. This is designed for commercial carriage and does not change the taxation of private comprehensive policies that new car buyers typically choose.

Understanding Policy Types and Premium Build-Up

Third party car insurance remains the compulsory liability cover, priced separately from your own-damage section. GST applies to the premium charged for each component as per the prevailing rate. Choosing a wider scope of protection increases the base premium, which is then subject to GST in line with the schedule for services.

Interpreting Popular Add-ons Under GST

Zero depreciation cover protects the claim from deductions linked to partial ageing, which increases the base premium. Since GST applies to the overall premium for services, any add-on that enlarges coverage also enlarges the tax component proportionately.

Engine protection is another add-on that elevates the premium for risks that are otherwise excluded. The tax treatment follows the same principle: the larger the premium for services supplied, the higher the GST levied on that premium.

Some comprehensive packages are informally marketed as bumper-to-bumper cover. The premium impact and the associated GST mirror the scope of cover purchased, which is why it is sensible to review the total price build-up before confirming payment.

Practical Checks Before You Buy

Here are some practical checks:

● Read the premium break-up to see the base price and GST displayed clearly on the proposal or schedule.

● Confirm whether the claim settlement network in your city supports cashless repairs to reduce out-of-pocket expenses during an incident.

● Keep invoices and policy documents in order, since compliant paperwork supports smoother processing under the current circular on repairs.

● If a vehicle is used for goods carriage or other commercial purposes, verify whether any rate changes apply to that specific category rather than assuming private motor rules.

Key Points for New Car Owners

Here are some key points:

● New car insurance premiums remain taxable under GST, unlike health and life insurance premiums, which gain zero-rating from 22 September 2025.

● For claims, the CBIC has clarified the mechanics of input tax credit for insurers in both cashless and reimbursement modes, helping align the handling of the GST element on repairs.

● Policy add-ons such as zero-depreciation cover, engine protection, and other enhancements increase the base premium, and GST is calculated on the total.

● Third party car insurance remains required by law, and its premium remains subject to GST for private buyers despite broader service-rate rationalisation.

Compliance Reminder

Tax rules evolve. The information here reflects public guidance and official releases available at the time of writing. Always review the latest policy schedule, invoice details, and circulars before purchase or claim submission, and seek licensed advice for case-specific decisions.

Conclusion

GST continues to shape how premiums and repairs are billed in India today. For new car insurance, clarity on documents, claim routes and add-ons helps avoid avoidable surprises at settlement. Review the tax shown on your schedule, check network garage support and keep all invoices. Consider zero depreciation cover or engine protection only if they suit your needs and budget.