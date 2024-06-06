Guarantee schemes will not be stopped – Dr G Parameshwar

Udupi: The guarantee schemes being implemented by the State government will not be stopped at any cost, said Dr G Parameshwar Home Minister of Karnataka. He was speaking to media persons in Udupi on June 6.

We have implemented these schemes to benefit the poor of the state and not for politics. The rural poor and daily wage labourers will benefit more from these schemes than the urban poor. These programs will not be stopped at any cost, he said.

“Last year there was a budget of 3.27 lakh crore. This time a budget of 3.7 lakh crore has been presented. So there will be no financial problems for these projects. We will continue these projects for the poor. Last year our budget was limited to eight months only and This time the entire budget has been presented. Funds will be released for the programs, he said.

We lost the Lok Sabha elections in many places. We have already discussed that this defeat should be looked over and taken care of. Where we have failed will be discussed. In one year of our administration, we have implemented programs by guarantee schemes for the poor people and these projects have reached the people, he said.



