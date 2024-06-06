India will clinch gold medal in Paris Olympics, says jr men’s team forward Gurjot Singh

Bengaluru: The Indian junior men’s hockey team forward Gurjot Singh is confident that the senior team will clinch a gold medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics Games.

Only 50 days remain before the Indian men’s hockey team begins their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign in which they will strive to end the 44-year gold medal drought. India are placed in Pool B alongside, defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland, and they will have to ensure a top-four finish in the pool to progress to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Pool A is made up of the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, and South Africa, and hosts France, setting the stage for an intense battle in the 12-team men’s hockey tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Gurjot is pleased with the Indian men’s team’s performance in the ongoing FIH Pro League and feels that players will be at their peak form for the Paris Olympics.

“The men’s team is performing well in the FIH Pro League currently, scoring from penalty corners and field goals while showcasing exemplary defensive skills in certain moments. Everyone looks fit and is set to peak right in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Gurjot said in a Hockey India release.

“The whole country was happy after the bronze medal in Tokyo, and now everyone, the senior team included, expects a gold medal. The Indian junior men’s hockey team played practice matches against them, and I could feel the team was different compared to the last time. They have significantly improved upon their combinations and teamwork. I am confident the team will clinch the gold medal at the Olympics this time,” he added.

The Indian team will begin their campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29 before facing Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1. They will play their last group-stage game against Australia on August 2.

Indian junior women’s hockey team captain Jyoti Singh shared her thoughts on the same and said, “I was following both hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics and I was overjoyed to witness the Men’s Team end a 41-yearlong medal drought, a day after the Women’s Team finished fourth, marking their best performance at the Olympics.

“Before the Indian men’s hockey team left to play in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 they were training in SAI and I felt the energy level of the team was off the charts, they were sincere in training and most importantly the unity in the team was visibly the best it has been, on and off the pitch.

“They are focused when it is time to train and they enjoy each other’s company off the pitch; qualities that we aim to inculcate in the Junior Women’s Team as well after witnessing them. Last time around the team earned the bronze medal, since then they have improved in all aspects and increased their performance levels. We want them to play their best hockey in the Paris 2024 Olympics, reach the Final, and bring home the Gold medal,” she added.

On this milestone day, Hockey India is launching a special podcast series, “Hockey te Charcha ft. Familia,” which aims to delve into the lives of family members of Indian men’s team players and brings to light their sacrifices and jubilations throughout the players’ careers.



