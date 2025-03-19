Gujarat Budget Session 2025: Minister highlights health sector vacancies and recruitment efforts

Gandhinagar: During the Budget Session 2025 of the Gujarat Assembly, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel addressed concerns regarding staff vacancies in health centres across the Tapi and Valsad districts.

He provided a detailed data, saying that in the Tapi district, Class-1 positions are 54.68 per cent filled, Class-2 positions stand at 85.50 per cent, and Class-3 and Class-4 positions at 76.04 per cent.

In Valsad, Class-1 posts are filled at 42.5 per cent, Class-2 at 93.02 per cent, and Class-3 and Class-4 at 49.36 per cent, Minister Patel said.

Speaking about recruitment efforts in Tapi, the Minister added that over the past two years, 16 College of Physicians and Surgeons-bonded doctors, 13 Postgraduate-bonded doctors, and 29 contractual doctors have been appointed, totalling 58 new hires.

“Among the Tapi district’s 38 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 62 out of 68 Medical Officer (MO) positions are occupied. In Community Health Centres (CHCs), only four out of 12 specialist positions are filled, with specialists from nearby hospitals being deputed as needed. Additionally, services under the CM Setu scheme are being utilised to address shortages. All 24 MO Class-2 positions are filled, while in district hospitals, 31 out of 45 Class-1 positions and 26 out of 30 Class-2 positions are occupied,” he said.

In Valsad, the Minister said that in the past two years, 9 CPS-bonded, 10 PG-bonded, and 15 contractual doctors have been recruited, totalling 34.

“Among PHCs, 91 out of 93 MO Class-2 positions are filled, while in CHCs, only 11 out of 32 specialist positions are occupied. Similar to Tapi, specialists from nearby hospitals are deputed periodically to mitigate shortages. All 40 MO Class-2 positions in CHCs are filled. In district hospitals, 23 out of 37 Class-1 positions and 21 out of 23 Class-2 positions are occupied.”

The Minister also outlined Gujarat’s broader recruitment plans to address vacant healthcare positions.

“For Class-1 specialists, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has received requisitions for 1,146 positions across 12 medical specialties. Except for Pediatricians and Dental Surgeons, preliminary exams for these positions have been completed. Final selections will be made post-interview, and appointments will be issued accordingly. Additionally, 435 PG doctors from government medical colleges are currently undergoing appointment procedures,” Patel said.

“For Class-2 Medical Officers, GPSC announced vacancies for 1,921 positions on November 21, 2024, and January 8, 2025, receiving more than 13,000 applications. The recruitment exam is scheduled for March 30, 2025. Recruitment is also ongoing for 1,903 vacant nursing positions, with competitive exams being conducted. Other paramedical vacancies are being filled as per the 10-year recruitment calendar, and the government has planned to recruit 1,479 urban health workers under state healthcare initiatives.”

The Minister highlighted Gujarat’s significant expansion in medical education, which is expected to address staffing shortages in the long term.

In 1995, the state had only eight medical colleges with 925 undergraduate (UG) seats, whereas today, 41 colleges offer 7,250 UG seats, ensuring a better supply of Class-2 doctors, Patel said.

Similarly, PG medical seats have increased from 688 in 1995 to 3,719 today, with an additional 1,011 PG seats approved. This expansion is expected to help bridge the gap in Class-1 doctor vacancies in the coming years, the Minister added.