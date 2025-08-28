Gujarat to host 70th Filmfare Awards in 2025; state signs MoU with worldwide media

Gandhinagar: Gujarat will once again play host to Bollywood’s prestigious celebration, the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd. in Gandhinagar.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the inspiring presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who unveiled the iconic Filmfare “Black Lady” trophy at the event.

Tourism Minister Mulu Bera, Minister of State Bhikhusinh Parmar, senior bureaucrats including Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das and Tourism Secretary Rajendra Kumar, and Times Group MD Vineet Jain, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vikrant Massey, were among the dignitaries present.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said Gujarat has emerged as a “favourite destination for entertainment investment” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of holistic development.

“Supporting the Filmfare Awards not only promotes the film industry but also strengthens cinematic tourism. Film-making in Gujarat will accelerate the spirit of self-reliance and swadeshi,” he said, adding that hosting the event would boost the local economy, generate employment, and highlight Gujarat’s diverse tourism legacy to a global audience.

The Chief Minister underlined that Gujarat’s Cinematic Tourism Policy (2022) and film incentive schemes have already attracted filmmakers to the state, making it a hub for both cinema and tourism.

He emphasised that iconic locations – from the White Rann of Kutch and Somnath to Gir National Park and the Statue of Unity – would gain global visibility through the Filmfare platform.

Worldwide Media CEO Rohit Gopakumar highlighted Gujarat’s “five identities” — ancient, spiritual, artistic, modern, and entertainment — calling the Filmfare partnership a milestone in strengthening the state’s entertainment brand.

Noted filmmaker Karan Johar expressed gratitude to the Gujarat government, recalling the success of last year’s 69th Filmfare Awards in Gift City.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who received his first Filmfare award in Gujarat last year, described hosting the event in his “land of culture” as a matter of personal pride.

Tourism officials said hosting the Filmfare Awards would drive investment in infrastructure, transport, and hospitality, benefiting the state beyond the event itself and positioning Gujarat as a leading destination for mega cultural and entertainment events.