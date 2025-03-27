Gulbarga Welfare Society Jubail Chapter Hosts Grand Iftar, Strengthening Community Bonds

Jubail, Saudi Arabia – The Gulbarga Welfare Society (GWS) Jubail Chapter successfully hosted a grand Iftar event at the Cookzone Restaurant, drawing over 150 attendees primarily from the Gulbarga community. The gathering, held under the auspices of the holy month of Ramadan, underscored GWS’s unwavering dedication to fostering unity, providing support, and promoting charitable endeavors within the Gulbarga diaspora.

The Iftar event served as a significant platform to reinforce community bonds and highlight the various social initiatives regularly undertaken by GWS. These initiatives are designed to address the needs of the Gulbarga community both in Saudi Arabia and in their home region, focusing on education, healthcare, and social welfare.

The evening’s proceedings featured a distinguished guest list, with Mr. Bathruddin Abdulmajeed, serving as the chief guest, delivering an inspiring address. Mr. Abdulmajeed eloquently elaborated on the profound spiritual significance of Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of reflection, compassion, and charitable giving. He commended the GWS for its invaluable contributions in supporting the Gulbarga community, recognizing their dedicated efforts in uplifting the underprivileged.

Mohammed Abul Khasim, President of the GWS Jubail Chapter, extended a heartfelt welcome to all attendees, expressing his sincere gratitude to the participants and contributors who made the event possible. Mr. Khasim reiterated GWS’s long-standing commitment to empowering the less fortunate through access to education, improved healthcare, and comprehensive social support programs. He underscored the vital importance of unity amongst Gulbargavis and passionately encouraged attendees to actively participate in community welfare efforts by becoming members of the GWS. He emphasized that collective action is crucial to amplifying the positive impact of GWS’s initiatives.

Adding to the occasion, Syed Nasir Khursheed, Advisor to GWS, joined the event virtually from Riyadh. He delivered a commendatory address, praising the President and Executive Committee of the Jubail Chapter for their tireless dedication in supporting the underprivileged both in Gulbarga and within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He urged attendees to actively engage with the GWS team, offering their time, talent, and resources to contribute generously towards assisting those in need. Mr. Khursheed highlighted the pressing need for continuous support and encouraged attendees to explore various avenues for contribution.

The program commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. Abdul Shukur, setting a tone of inclusivity and fellowship. This was followed by a beautiful and reverent recitation of Quranic verses by Miss Aleena Iffat, lending a spiritual dimension to the gathering. Shafiuddin Ustad, Vice President of the GWS Jubail Chapter, then presented a comprehensive overview of the vision and ongoing initiatives of GWS, emphasizing the crucial role of charity in uplifting the less fortunate and creating opportunities for social mobility.

In a dedicated segment of the program, Mohammed Abul Khasim formally introduced the chief guest, Mr. Bathruddin Abdulmajeed, and presented him with a memento as a token of appreciation for his visionary leadership and unwavering support towards community welfare. This gesture recognized Mr. Abdulmajeed’s sustained commitment to the betterment of the Gulbarga community and his dedication to philanthropic causes.

Further amplifying the significance of the event, Mohammed Imdad Ali, Past President of the GWS Riyadh Chapter and Core Committee Member, addressed the audience, fervently encouraging them to join hands with GWS in its noble cause. Mr. Ali emphasized the collective responsibility of the community to support GWS’s efforts and contribute to its long-term sustainability.

The seamless logistics of the event were expertly managed by Mohsin Sanghar, who skillfully handled the registration desk and delivered a comprehensive and appreciative vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all those involved in making the event a resounding success.

The success of this grand Iftar gathering was a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Jubail Executive Committee, comprising Hidayathulha Khan, Mohammed Altaf Shaikh, Syed Ahmed Hussaini, Dr. Abdul Shukur, Ghaziuddin Patel, and Sarfaraz Basha. These individuals worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees, demonstrating their commitment to the values and mission of GWS.

This Iftar gathering not only celebrated the spirit of Ramadan, fostering a sense of unity and fellowship but also reinforced GWS’s dedication to humanitarian service and community development. The event highlighted the organization’s pivotal role in addressing the needs of the Gulbarga community and its commitment to building a brighter future for its members both in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The GWS Jubail Chapter’s success with this event sets a positive precedent for future initiatives aimed at strengthening community bonds and promoting charitable efforts.



