K’taka govt resorting to price hikes with empty treasury: BJP

Bengaluru: Slamming the Karnataka government for hiking the price of milk by Rs 4 per litre in Karnataka, the state BJP unit has called it “a blatant attack” on the common man’s pocket and it’s akin to “daylight robbery”.

The new price will be effective from April 1.

“With an empty treasury, it now seems to be resorting to price hikes as its only means of survival for the Congress-led government. I strongly urge the government to withdraw its decision to increase milk prices, which will affect every household,” said state BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

He claimed that the Congress government, which is already struggling to manage its five guarantees, has consistently imposed the misfortune of rising prices on the common people since coming to power.

He said that while the public is already reeling under the burden of increased prices in drinking water, electricity bills, transportation, and essential commodities, the government has now once again hiked the price of milk, for the second time since assuming office, intensifying the financial strain on citizens.

“The decision to increase the price of milk by Rs 4 seems like a blatant attack on the common man’s pocket, akin to daylight robbery. Instead of using this opportunity to provide better prices and incentives to farmers who depend on dairy farming, the government is shifting the burden onto the public under the guise of helping farmers. This approach, of giving with one hand and taking away with the other, reflects a deeply flawed policy,” he said.

He said that a responsible and capable government should be able to encourage farmers while also safeguarding the interests of the public.

“Unfortunately, the Congress government lacks both the ability and the intention to do so. Despite continuous protests by the BJP against the Congress government’s anti-people policies, the administration remains indifferent to public anger. The government appears to have nothing left to offer except internal power struggles,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that the milk price has been hiked for the third consecutive time by the Congress-led government.

“Siddaramaiah, since assuming power, has increased the price of milk three times within just 20 months – a total hike of Rs 9. In August 2023, the price was increased by Rs 3, followed by a Rs 2 hike in June 2024. Now, once again, there has been a sudden Rs 4 hike,” Ashoka said.

He said that the poor and middle-class citizens of the state are already reeling under the pressure of rising fuel prices and soaring costs of essential commodities.

“At such a time, increasing the price of milk once again is nothing short of rubbing salt into their wounds. If you have even a shred of concern for the poor and the middle class, immediately withdraw the order to increase milk prices. If passing on some cost to consumers is truly unavoidable, ensure that the entire Rs 4 hike directly benefits the milk producers,” he demanded.

The Siddaramaiah government on Thursday decided to hike the price of Nandini milk, supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation, by Rs 4 per litre, after considering the demand of the KMF and farmers’ organisations.

The steep hike has come ahead of the Ugadi festival, celebrated across Karnataka with much fanfare on March 30. The price of coffee, tea and all milk products in hotels and sweet shops is set to rise sharply.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, reacting to the price hike, defended the move of the government that all of the additional money will be given to milk producers and the decision is taken in the interest of farmers, not to make a profit.

“Though, customers may feel the pinch on their pockets, they should cooperate as their money will reach the farmers,” he claimed.

The most popular blue packet of one litre of Nandini milk now will cost Rs 48, up from Rs 44. The curd will also be dearer by Rs 4. The milk producers who used to get Rs 31.68 per litre of milk will get Rs 35.68 from the KMF.

Answering a question, Minister Rajanna maintained that the government does not have the printing machine to provide funds for milk producers on its own.

The Karnataka government revised the price of milk in the state by Rs 2 on June 25, 2024, with an additional 50 ml of milk added to each packet, which led to criticism. Now, the decision has been taken to withdraw the additional 50 ml of milk.