Gully Eagles Win Gully Cricket League Season 3, Chameleons Runners

Mangaluru: Ashok Nagar Friends organized Gully Cricket League Season 3, at Ashok Nagar here on April 7.

The Gully Cricket League Season 3, was inaugurated by the Corporator of the area Jayalakshmi V Shetty by cutting the ribbon.

There were four teams, the Gully Eagles, the Chameleons, the Gully Lions, and the Gully Bulls. In the four-over cricket match, the Gully Eagles and Chamaleons reached the finals defeating the Gully Lions and Gully Bulls. In the finals between Gully Eagles and Chameleons, the Gully Eagles won the toss and elected to bat.

The Gully Eagles with a number of wide and no balls from the Chameleons managed to score a record 25 runs in the first innings and 14 runs in the second innings and emerged winners of the Gully Cricket Season 3. The Chameleons scored 12 runs in the first and 13 runs in the second innings.

The prize distribution ceremony was witnessed by the guests, MLA Vedavyas Kamath’s sons, Varun Kamath & Vedanth Kamath, Vijaykumar Kodialbail, Corporator Jayalakshmi V Shetty, Devi Prasad Shetty along with other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion Vijaykumar Kodialbail said, “I congratulate the organizers of Gully Cricket Season 3 because such events will strengthen the unity among neighbours in the locality. Tomorrow the 42nd show of cricket player Swaraj Shetty’s drama will be staged. I would like to thank the organizers for giving me an opportunity to attend this program”.

Corporator Jayalakshmi speaking on the occasion said, “This is my ward and I am very proud to attend this Gully cricket. This is a beautiful sport because neighbours from this area get together to organize the event. I will always support such events. I congratulate all the winners of Gully Cricket Season 3”.

Devi Prasad Shetty said, “The Gully Cricket League Season 3 is a living example of unity in diversity. The neighbors in this area always organize one or another sports and live in harmony. I congratulate the winners and all the participants because those who lost should think that it is a family event and all the participants are members of a big family members”.

Winners of Gully Cricket League Season 3

Team Gully Eagles – Winners

Team Chamaleons – Runner

Best Bowler – Anil Kumar from Gully Lions

Best Batsman – Prithesh from Gully Eagles

Best Wicket Keeper – Vijendra Kumar

Best Fielder – Gautham S Mangaluru from Gully Eagles

Man of the Match – Dhanush from Gully Eagles

Man of the Tournament – Dhanush from Gully Eagles