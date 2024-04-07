People and Oppn. parties should question mistakes of ruling government if democracy is to thrive – Jayaprakash Hegde

Chikkamagaluru: The Congress candidate for Lok Sabha election in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde said on Sunday that if democracy is to survive, both the people and Opposition parties should question the mistakes of the ruling government.

Addressing party workers at Congress Bhavan in Moodigere in Chikkamagaluru district, Hegde said that he has observed that people want a change of party in the constituency in the coming election. “It is natural for people to yearn for a change when a Member of Parliament fails to turn up and meet the people of the constituency for years together,” he said.

Hegde said that many roads in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency are in bad shape. If elected to power, he said he would develop those roads.

The Congress candidate said that he is satisfied that in his previous stint as the Member of Parliament of the same constituency (2012-2014), he did justice by responding to the woes of coffee and arecanut growers.

Hegde won from the Congress in the 2012 byelection from the same constituency after D.V. Sadananda Gowda, of the BJP who was elected to the Parliament from the same constituency in 2009 Lok Sabha election, vacated the seat to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Former Congress Minister Motamma who also spoke at the meeting on Sunday said that the Congress is hopeful that voters will back the party in the Lok Sabha election like how they elected the party in the Assembly election last year.



