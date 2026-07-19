Lavanya murder: Police crackdown on provocative social media posts in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Police have registered cases against several individuals for allegedly sharing provocative and communal content on social media in connection with the recent murder of a 21-year-old woman, Lavanya, at the KSRTC bus stand in Bantwal town of Mangaluru district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, edited photographs of the accused were circulated online with communal and political overtones, with several posts falsely portraying him as a Hindu activist, a Bajrang Dal member, a Congress worker, and associating him with a particular community. Authorities said the posts had the potential to disturb communal harmony in the communally sensitive Mangaluru region.

The Bantwal Police have registered cases against social media accounts identified as Troll Master, Udaif Anakkal, Hiba Fathima, Padmaraj, Aliya Alifa, Shailaja Amarnath, Chetan Belchada, Harsha K. Shetty, and Kiran Aradhya.

Police said some social media users alleged that the accused had been trained by the Bajrang Dal and used the incident to target Hindu organisations, triggering arguments and counter-arguments across social media platforms.

“Given the communally sensitive nature of the region, we cannot take any chances. Action against provocative and inflammatory social media posts has been a continuing exercise in Mangaluru for several years,” police officials said.

The action comes in the wake of the brutal murder of Lavanya, a resident of Kakyapadavu, who was employed at a private nursing home in Kalladka. She was hacked to death in broad daylight at the Bantwal KSRTC bus stand on Thursday.

Police have identified the accused as Chethan (22), and police nabbed him later. Preliminary investigations suggested that he had been stalking Lavanya after she rejected his advances.

Investigators are also examining reports regarding the accused’s alleged association with a Hindu organisation, though police have not made any official confirmation on the matter.

According to the investigation, Lavanya had boarded a KSRTC bus to return home to Kakyapadavu when Chethan allegedly sat beside her. During the journey, she reportedly called a relative and informed them that a young man was sitting next to her. The call was disconnected shortly thereafter.

Eyewitnesses said that after getting down at the Bantwal bus stand, Lavanya was chased by the accused, who allegedly pulled out a machete concealed in his bag and repeatedly attacked her in full public view.

Despite attempting to escape, she sustained multiple injuries and collapsed at the scene. She succumbed to her injuries before medical assistance could be provided. The accused fled immediately after the attack.

In a significant development, portions of the attack were captured on a mobile phone by a bystander and CCTV. The video has since circulated widely on social media and is expected to aid investigators.

The murder has sparked widespread outrage across Mangaluru and renewed concerns over women’s safety in public places. The incident occurred just days after another violent attack in Manchi village in the same taluk, where a minor girl waiting at a bus stop was allegedly stabbed and seriously injured.

Senior police officers, including Mangaluru Superintendent of Police Arun K., visited the crime scene and reviewed the investigation. Special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused.

The shocking murder in a crowded public place has sent shockwaves through Mangaluru, with residents demanding swift justice for the victim and stronger security measures at public transport hubs.