Hand Washing the Right Way: Father Muller Observes World Hand Hygiene Day

Mangaluru: The Infection Prevention and Control Committee (IPCC) of Father Muller Medical College Hospital commemorated World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, 2025, with a week-long celebration culminating in a grand valedictory programme that reinforced the global message: “Clean Hands Save Lives.”

The event commenced with a soulful prayer song led by Ms Reeta and team, invoking divine strength and guidance. Dr. Thomas S. K., IPCC Chairperson, escorted the dignitaries onto the dais, followed by a warm welcome address highlighting the significance of hand hygiene in both hospital and home settings.

The event was graced by several dignitaries:

• Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI (Presided)

• Dr. Geover Joslen Lobo, Professor & Head, Dept. of Neurosurgery (Chief Guest)

• Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH

• Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC

• Rev. Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer, FMMCH

• Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH

• Dr. Kavitha, IPC Officer, FMMCH

Dr. Geover Joslen Lobo, the chief guest, reflected on the transformative power of hand hygiene in patient safety and clinical outcomes, tracing its historical relevance and continuing necessity in modern-day healthcare, especially in surgical practices. His address emphasized how simple habits can lead to profound impacts on public health.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho reiterated the need to inculcate hand hygiene practices beyond hospital walls, especially in the wake of COVID-19. He reminded the gathering that hand washing is not just a medical necessity but a life lesson in preventive health.

The programme also featured interactive spot games, organized by Ms Deena Andrade, IPCN & IPCC Secretary, bringing engagement and fun to the awareness drive. This was followed by a presentation showcasing creative entries from the Rangoli and Selfie competitions themed around hand hygiene.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

To honour creativity and awareness, prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions conducted during the Hand Hygiene Week. Fr. Nilesh Crasta, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH, and other dignitaries handed over mementoes to the judges and winners.

Competition Highlights:

QUIZZY QUIZ (For Staff Nurses):

• 1st Prize: Ms Preemal Sequeira & Sr. Vinitha – Sacred Heart 1st & 2nd

• 2nd Prize: Ms Renisha Dsouza & Ms Aleena Baby – Labor Room & H Ward

• 3rd Prize: Ms Sushma Shreyenka & Ms Aneesha Shajan – Main Post Op & Main OT

SPOT QUIZ (For FMCON Students):

• 1st Prize: Ms Merlyn Priya Moras – 2nd yr MSc

• 2nd Prize: Ms Neoma Saloni Miranda – 3rd yr BSc

• 3rd Prize: Mr Blannan Dion Semento – 4th yr BSc

IPC COMPETENCY TEST (Ward In-charges & Link Nurses):

• 1st Prize: Ms Wilma Goveas – BICU

• 2nd Prize: Ms Precilla – Casualty Incharge

• 3rd Prize: Ms Hebziba – Sacred Heart 1st Floor

RANGOLI COMPETITION (Housekeeping & Nursing Staff):

• 1st Prize: Ms Pushpa & Ms Geetha R – Asha Kiran 5th

• 2nd Prize: Ms Karishma & Ms Stenila Lobo – Main Post Op

• 3rd Prize: Mr Prakashraj & Ms Tanusha – Main OT

SELFIE COMPETITION (Open to All FMCI Members):

• 1st Prize: Ms Reema and team – AK-3rd

• 2nd Prize: Ms Reena and team – Dialysis Unit

• 3rd Prize: Ms Sabeena and team – FMCON Mental Health Nursing Faculty

Spot Game Winners:

• Mr Vinu V. T – CSR, 3M

• Ms Wilma Goveas – BICU Incharge

Special recognition was given to the dance performance by students of Father Muller College of Nursing, showcasing hand hygiene practices through art and rhythm.

Hand Hygiene Rolling Trophy 2024:

The much-anticipated announcement of the Rolling Trophy winners for best hand hygiene compliance (based on annual audits) was made:

• Best Ward: Sacred Heart 1st Floor – 72% compliance

(Received by Ms Precilla, Ward In-charge)

• Best High-Risk Area (ICU): ICCU/ITU – 72% compliance

(Received by Ms Rita Monteiro, In-charge)

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Prasanna, Associate Professor, Dept. of Microbiology & AMSP Secretary, followed by the Institutional Anthem. The day stood as a testament to Father Muller’s unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality care.



