‘HanuMan’ director Prasanth Varma announces ‘Jai Hanuman’



Mumbai: Director Prasanth Varma, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released superhero film ‘HanuMan’, has kept his promise as he has announced the commencement of preparations for his upcoming film, ‘Jai Hanuman’, the next film in the franchise.

‘HanuMan’, which stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, has registered phenomenal success.

The film tells the story of a village simpleton who acquires superpowers from lord Hanuman and uses them to fight evil.

The film, which has been made on a modest budget, has so far minted Rs 139.55 crore in India as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film was released in multiple languages across the globe.

The director took to his X to share the news of the new film with his followers.

He tweeted, “With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself. #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha.”

Earlier, talking to IANS, Prasanth said: “My strength is the knowledge about our culture. So I thought we should bring a story of a superhero out of our culture and then the idea of ‘HanuMan’ came. So that’s why I decided to give him the character of Lord Hanuman.”

As the preparations for ‘Jai Hanuman’ kick off, Prasanth continues to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling, blending mythology with contemporary cinema.