Iran’s president to visit Turkey tomorrow



Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ankara on Wednesday for eighth meeting of Iran-Turkiye Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation, the state-media reported.

Raisi, accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, will be visiting Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Both the leaders are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

During his visit, President Raisi is also scheduled to visit Turkish businessmen and Iranian expatriates.