Happy Platinum Jubilee – 75 Glorious Years & 25 Silver Years as Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo: A Shepherd of Faith and Service

The Diocese of Udupi rejoices as its beloved first bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, celebrates two significant milestones in his remarkable journey of faith and service. On this joyous occasion of his 75th Platinum Birthday, the faithful of Udupi and beyond express their heartfelt gratitude for his dedicated pastoral leadership. Adding to this grand celebration, he also marks 25 years as a bishop, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Church and its mission.

Early Formative Years: A Life Rooted in Faith:

Born on 12th November 1949 in Agrar parish near Bantwal to devout parents Aloysius Lobo and Mary D’Souza, young Gerald was raised in an atmosphere of deep faith and values. He answered God’s call at an early age, joining St. Joseph’s Inter-Diocesan Seminary in Jeppu, Mangalore. His journey as a priest began on 5th May 1977, when he was ordained by Rt. Rev. Dr. Basil S. D’Souza, the then Bishop of Mangalore.

His pastoral journey took him to Urwa Church, Mangalore (1977-79) and Shirva (1979-82) as Assistant Parish Priest. Recognized for his dedication and leadership, he was elevated as the Parish Priest of Badyar (1982-90), where he played a crucial role in strengthening the faith and prosperity of the parish, always remained very close to his heart…

His commitment to social outreach led to his appointment as Director of CODP (Canara Organization for Development and Peace), Mangalore, for eight years. This tenure was marked by his tireless efforts to uplift the most vulnerable and marginalized communities in the undivided Diocese of Mangalore.

A Shepherd Chosen to Serve:

His deep sense of mission and pastoral zeal led to his Episcopal ordination as the Bishop of Shimoga on 20th March 2000. For 12 years, Bishop Gerald tirelessly worked to strengthen faith, foster vocations, and uplift the underprivileged, leaving an indelible mark on the Diocese.

A new and historic chapter began in 2012 when Pope Benedict XVI appointed him as the first Bishop of the newly established Diocese of Udupi, recognizing his vision and leadership.

The Birth of Udupi Diocese: A New Era Begins:

The establishment of the Diocese of Udupi on 15th October 2012 was a landmark event for the Catholic community. Formed by bifurcating five deaneries—Kallianpur, Kundapur, Shirva, Karkala, and Udupi— at present comprising 52 parishes, the diocese began its journey with Milagres Church, Kallianpur, as its Cathedral.

Since taking charge on 15th October 2012, Bishop Gerald has led the diocese with unwavering dedication, fostering pastoral care, education, social welfare, and interfaith harmony. His vision has resulted in the establishment of numerous educational institutions, social outreach programs, and faith formation initiatives, significantly strengthening the spiritual and socio-economic fabric of the diocese.

Empowering the Laity: A Visionary Initiative:

One of Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo’s most transformative contributions has been his initiative to foster lay leadership and active participation through a structured commission system. Starting with 18 commissions, he expanded this initiative to 20 vibrant commissions, ensuring every parishioner has a role in the Church’s mission.

This model has empowered the laity, fostering a dynamic framework for leadership, awareness, and service. Today, almost every parish has active Aayogs, with each ward electing representatives for commissions led by parish-level convenors and coordinators. This structure has significantly strengthened faith formation, social outreach, youth engagement, and community building, making the Diocese of Udupi a model of collaborative Church governance.

Recognizing his visionary leadership, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) adopted this initiative as a National Pastoral Plan, set to be implemented across 132 dioceses in all 14 regions of India. Honouring his pioneering efforts, Bishop Gerald has been appointed Chairman of this CCBI National Pastoral Plan, Facilitation Committee, on 17th September, 2024, truly a moment of pride for the entire Udupi Diocese.

A Legacy of Love and Leadership:

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo is not only a visionary leader and dedicated pastor but also a compassionate teacher and a true shepherd. His deep concern for the youth, the poor, and the marginalized has left a lasting impact on the faithful. Known for his humility, simplicity, and down-to-earth nature, he has always been approachable and deeply connected to his people.

His homilies, filled with simple yet profound words, resonate deeply with the faithful. His ability to listen, understand, and guide has earned him immense love and respect across communities.

As he enters his Platinum Year and celebrates 25 glorious years as a bishop, the Diocese of Udupi salutes his dedication, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the Church. The faithful pray for his continued health, strength, and divine guidance as he continues to lead with faith, hope, and love.

A Personal Note:

I have had the privilege of meeting Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo on several occasions over the years. The first was in Barkur on 28th December 2010, when he ordained my cousin, Rev. Fr. Jason Furtado, along with Fr. Anil D’Almeida, both Jesuits, while he was still Bishop of Shimoga. Even then, I was struck by his humility, warmth, and down-to-earth nature—qualities that remain his hallmark to this day.

He is a silent yet determined worker, a great listener, and above all, a shepherd who genuinely cares for his flock. He has time, space, and concern for everyone, with no formalities or reservations—one can meet him with ease and leave feeling truly heard. He always feel happy with comfort of others… in short as even after 12 long years there is no proper Bishop’s House, speaks in volumes.

As we come together to celebrate his life and service, we extend our heartfelt wishes to our dear Bishop:

Ad Multos Annos, Dear Bishop!

Grand Jubilee Celebration:

The Jubilee of Episcopal Ordination will be celebrated on Sunday, 9th February 2025, at 4:00 PM in Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur. The grand occasion will be graced by:

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Papal Nuncio to India

Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, Bangalore

Other Bishops of Karnataka Province

Hundreds of admirers, clergy, and well-wishers

It will be a momentous celebration, a fitting tribute to a shepherd who has dedicated his life to the Church and its people.

Some expectations:

Its deserved to be mentioned over here that once Bishop Gerald took charge, many Churches either rebuilt – Mount Rosary – Kallianpur, St Francis Xavier, Udyavar, Our Lady of Health, Kalmady, Holy Family Brahmmavar, Our Lady of Fatima, Perampally etc renovated St Peter Church in historical Barkur, Our lady of Fatima Pernal …or good number of them refurbished. The St Lawrence Church elevated to be a Minor Basilica, Kerekatte St Anthony’s shrine as pilgrimage destination, St Joseph Vaz Chapel, Kannadakudru just to mention a few. New English medium Schools added or existing one’s promoted, and a spacious Anugraha Pastoral Centre in Ambagilu, Milagres Home for Retired Priests….In other words Northern part of the erstwhile Diocese of Mangalore registered visible physical progress, over the last 12-13 years in the Udupi Diocese under our Bishops initiative, support and encouragement, rightly the signs of progress…

Yes, much has to be done and process is in progress…Among many other things, places like Pethri, once the base of Christian settlement in the 16th and 17th centuries or earlier need to be restored. A diocesan Hospital, an Engineering, Nursing College to encourage our youth etc may be Bishop’s next priorities.

A Prayerful Wish:

Wishing you a very Happy 75th Birthday, Dear and Rev. Bishop! May Almighty God continue to bless you abundantly, grant you good health, wisdom, and strength, and guide you as you serve in His vineyard for many more years to come.

