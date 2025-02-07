Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Bengaluru: In a major relief for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, on Friday quashed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court had reserved its verdict on January 27.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was named as the first accused in the case, while his wife, B.M. Parvathi, was listed as the second accused.

Reacting to the ruling, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna termed it a temporary setback and stated that an appeal would be filed once the order sheet was available.

The case revolves around allegations that Siddaramaiah used his political influence to secure compensation for 14 sites in his wife’s name in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by the MUDA.

The petitioner had objected to the ongoing investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta and sought a CBI probe instead.

While reserving its judgment, the court had directed Lokayukta to continue its investigation and submit a further report.

Six prominent lawyers argued the case, citing Supreme Court judgments.

Petitioner’s counsel, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, emphasized the need for an independent CBI probe. He argued that an impartial investigation is essential when high-ranking government figures are accused. “The entire cabinet has decided to shield CM Siddaramaiah in this case,” he contended.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal countered that the petitioner initially sought a Lokayukta probe but later demanded a CBI inquiry before the Lokayukta could complete its investigation. “The CBI is also under government control. The Lokayukta police, however, function independently under the Lokayukta institution,” he argued.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi maintained that this was not a “rarest of the rare” case warranting a CBI investigation, asserting that allowing such petitions would set a dangerous precedent.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, representing the fourth accused, landowner J. Devaraju, argued that his client faced no criminal charges and that the petition was merely intended to embarrass the Chief Minister. He also accused the petitioner of withholding key documents, including revenue department records proving Devaraju’s ownership of the land.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to B.M. Parvathi and Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh regarding the MUDA case.

The ED summoned Parvathi to appear before officials on January 28, and Minister Suresh was also asked to present himself to the agency.

Both Parvathi and Suresh have since moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the summons. The court granted them relief, questioning the ED’s urgency in the matter.



