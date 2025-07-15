Harmony March in Kundapur Emphasizes Unity Amidst Religious Differences

Kundapur: A resounding call for religious harmony echoed through Kundapur on Monday as Shri Vasanthanath Guruji of the Halageri Jogi family inaugurated the ‘Sowharda Sanchar’ (Harmony March). The event, organized by the Karnataka State Sunni Yuvajana Sangha, aimed to fortify communal unity within the coastal Karnataka region under the compelling slogan, “Let’s unite hearts.”

Shri Vasanthanath Guruji underscored the shared identity of all Indians, stating, “Everyone born in India must understand the ideal of ‘I am Indian.’ We all need to join hands to promote the harmony that conveys all religions are one. We must move forward with harmony by leaving behind caste, religion, and sect differences.”

Maulana Shafi Saadi, Vice President of the Karnataka Wakf Council, officially launched the Harmony March and addressed misconceptions about Islam. He asserted that the Holy Quran does not advocate violence and that a true understanding of the Prophet’s life precludes religious hatred. He emphasized that peace is a fundamental tenet of all religions.

Christian Priest Fr. Noel Lewis Brahmavar highlighted the enduring contributions of Christian missionaries to the social fabric of the coastal region. He noted that institutions like Father Muller Hospital and Basel Mission’s tile factories, along with various educational institutions, stand as testaments to their commitment to the community, fostering brotherhood, faith, and trust. Fr. Lewis also expressed concern over divisive forces, stating, “We all need to understand that the very political parties and leaders who should unite us are instead working to divide us.”

Journalist Shashidhar Hemmadi, a chief guest at the event, reflected on the significance of the Harmony March, stating, “It is a matter of serious reflection that we have reached a point in time to launch a Harmony March.” He acknowledged the historical harmony within Kundapur taluk, where people have traditionally mingled freely during festivals and celebrations of all religions. Hemmadi noted that while social media sometimes disrupts peace, the underlying tradition of harmony has remained resilient.

Before the formal program, a peace procession traversed the main market of Kundapur, symbolizing the collective desire for unity. Bashir Saadi, President of the Karnataka State Sunni Yuvajana Sangha, presided over the event.

The event was attended by prominent community leaders, including Ullal Dargah Committee President Hanif Haji, Sahabalve Kundapur’s Ramakrishna Herle, CPI(M) leaders Chandrashekar Devadiga and Mahabal, Kundapur Catholic Sabha President Wilson D’Almeida, City Council President Vinod Crasta, District Congress spokesperson Vikas Hegde, Congress District IT Cell President Roshan Shetty, Kundapur Block Congress President Hariprasad Shetty, SYIS Kundapur Taluk Vice President Abdul Salam Chitturu, Wakf Advisory Committee District President Abdul Mutali Vandse, Navunda Jumma Masjid Khatib Abdul Latif Faleli, Kundapur Jumma Masjid President Vaseem Basha, and social worker Mansoor Maravante.

K.M. Elias, a member of the SYIS State Committee, welcomed the attendees. Bashir Saadi, State President of SYIS, articulated the purpose of the event, and Abu Ahmad, Honorary President of the Welcome Committee, offered words of felicitation. The Harmony March serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of interfaith dialogue and collaboration in fostering a united and peaceful society.



