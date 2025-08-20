Haryana recommends CBI probe into teacher’s death case, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Amid the tension in two Haryana districts over the “mysterious” death of a 19-year-old playschool teacher who was found dead in fields, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday recommended a CBI probe into the matter for “full justice”.

“On the demand of the family, complete justice will be done by getting the case investigated by CBI,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said the government “is working with transparency to get justice for Manisha and her family”.

In a post on the social media platform X earlier, the Chief Minister said, “The state government and police administration are working with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family. I myself am continuously monitoring the reports of this case.”

After the police ruled out foul play based on the autopsy report, district administration representatives held talks with a committee formed by villagers to hold talks on behalf of the victim’s family, following which they agreed to cremate the body on Tuesday, but didn’t perform the last rites.

According to the police, the victim wrote in the suicide note about her parents being upset with her.

However, the victim’s family accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.

Residents of the native village of the victim rejected the “suicide” theory of the police and started an indefinite sit-in protesting, seeking a CBI inquiry.

As a preventive step, the government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours.

Manisha had gone missing from her school in Singhani village of Bhiwani on August 11. Two days later, her body was found near a canal.

The police initially claimed it to be a case of murder and registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Manisha’s father Sanjay claimed that his daughter could never have taken her own life.

“The administration is saying that she ended her life, but I do not believe it. I want justice,” he said in a video message.

Earlier, Chief Minister Saini ordered the transfer of the Superintendent of Police and five police personnel in connection with her death.

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh had met the family and acknowledged police lapses, promising swift arrests and action against negligent officers.