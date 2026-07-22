Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan’s ODI captain

Kabul: Top-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi has stepped down as the captain of Afghanistan’s ODI team with immediate effect. Shahidi, who took over the reins in January 2022, led the side in 55 ODIs until their 3-0 series defeat to India last month.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as captain of our team. It has been a great honour to lead this team. I sincerely thank the management, coaches, my teammates, and our supporters for their trust and support throughout this journey.

“Although I am resigning as captain, I remain fully committed to serving the team as a player and wish the new captain and the team continued success,” Shahidi wrote on his Instagram account.

Under his leadership, Afghanistan enjoyed one of their most successful periods in 50-over cricket, including a stellar 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, where Afghanistan came agonisingly close to a semi-final berth after securing famous victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

A sixth-place finish in that tournament guaranteed led to them making their debut in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where they recorded another victory over England, though a crucial wash-out against Australia eventually halted their progression to the semi-finals.

Shahidi also led Afghanistan to impressive bilateral series wins over Bangladesh (thrice), Zimbabwe (twice), alongside series victories over South Africa and Ireland. Overall, Afghanistan won 27 of the 55 matches under his leadership.

His lone ODI century across 96 international appearances came in his final game in charge, where he struck a patient 102 off 131 balls against India in Chennai. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is expected to name his successor ahead of their upcoming tour of Ireland in August, featuring a five-match ODI series.