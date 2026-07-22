Drought situation in Karnataka is grave: Deputy CM Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state is facing a severe drought and that the government has urged the Centre to declare it a national disaster. He also said that the clarity on the much-awaited Cabinet expansion may emerge by noon.

“The drought situation in Karnataka is grave,” he underlined.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said he would be touring drought-affected regions in Chikkaballapura district and Bengaluru Rural to assess the situation on the ground.

“On July 26, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and I will hold a review meeting of the Bengaluru division in Chitradurga. Review meetings for Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions have already been completed, and the Mysuru division review meeting will also be taken up later,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state has sought additional financial assistance from the Centre and requested relaxation of norms governing drought declaration.

“The situation is serious. The shadow of drought is visible on a large scale across Karnataka. We have written to the Centre seeking more funds and relaxation of rules related to drought declaration. I have already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to declare the prevailing situation a national disaster,” Parameshwara said.

He noted that neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra, are also facing drought-like conditions.

“Given that drought is affecting several states, I have requested that it be treated as a national disaster,” he added.

On the issue of Cabinet expansion, Parameshwara said the exercise would be undertaken only after obtaining the approval of the Congress high command. He noted that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president B.K. Hariprasad are currently in Delhi for discussions.

“The Cabinet will be expanded after the consent of the high command. Whether it will happen by Friday remains to be seen. By noon, we may have a clearer picture on how the developments are taking shape,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also pitched for greater representation for Tumakuru district in the state Cabinet.

“I have sought another Cabinet berth for Tumakuru district. It is a large district. Earlier, it had 13 Assembly constituencies, and now it has 11. Keeping this in mind, I have requested an additional ministerial post,” he said.

Reiterating his longstanding demand for a second international airport in Karnataka, Parameshwara said Tumakuru would be an ideal location.

“For nearly 25 years, we have been demanding that a second Bengaluru International Airport be established in Tumakuru. People from nearly 20 districts travel to Bengaluru through Tumakuru. It is considered the gateway to North Karnataka and the coastal region,” he said.

Parameshwara also weighed in on the ongoing political row surrounding the alleged irregularities in national-level examinations and the arrest of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a protest in New Delhi.

“Lakhs of students have faced injustice and have been cheated. Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice on the issue. Yesterday, a massive procession was held in Delhi, and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested. The protest was symbolic, and Rahul Gandhi was arrested to silence him,” he alleged.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation over the issue, Parameshwara said it was natural for the Opposition to hold the government accountable.

“Such demands are natural. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should have addressed these issues, which is why his resignation is being sought. In the past, several Union ministers have resigned over rail accidents and other incidents. It is natural to demand accountability under such circumstances,” he said.