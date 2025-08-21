Hate Speech Case Leads to Custody of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi

Udupi: Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi was taken into custody by Brahmavar Police on Thursday morning in connection with a hate speech case.

According to the police, a case was registered at Brahmavar Police Station against Mahesh Shetty Timarodi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh.

In this connection, the police issued a notice on Wednesday for Timarodi to appear for questioning, but he failed to do so. Brahmavar Police went to Timarodi’s residence in Ujire to take him into custody on Thursday morning.

Supporters gathered, creating a tense situation. Timarodi’s lawyers assured he would appear at the station himself. Timarodi left with Udupi Police officers in a private car, accompanied by social activists Girish Mattannanavar and Jayanth T.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that several non-bailable cases have been registered against Timarodi, and he failed to comply with two notices to appear for questioning.