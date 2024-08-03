Health Insurance in Mangalore: Tailored Plans for Senior Citizens Above 75 Years

Mangalore, located on the scenic Konkan coast, is one of the top-tier cities in Karnataka regarding healthcare infrastructure. It has super-speciality hospitals, multi-speciality clinics, diagnostic centres, and medical colleges that offer quality healthcare.

However, rising medical costs have made healthcare unaffordable for many, especially senior citizens over 75 who have higher healthcare needs. Getting a health insurance plan tailored to their requirements is vital to enabling them to access treatment without financial constraints. Read on to learn more about health insurance in Mangalore.

Health Insurance Landscape in Mangalore

Mangalore has a robust healthcare ecosystem comprising quality hospitals and facilities across categories—multi-speciality tertiary care centres, secondary care hospitals, speciality clinics, and diagnostics labs. However, people often buy basic indemnity policies or corporate coverage that may need to be improved.

Senior citizens must get a customised, high-coverage health insurance plan that meets their specific requirements. Purchasing policies directly from insurance providers online allows for selecting tailored features and a suitable sum insured per individual needs and budget. This facilitates senior citizens’ getting plans that sufficiently cover their increasing medical expenses.

Understanding the Health Needs of Senior Citizens Above 75 Years

As people grow older, the likelihood of falling sick and getting hospitalised increases. Senior citizens above 75 years tend to have more health issues like chronic ailments such as diabetes, high BP, and heart disease; age-related problems like arthritis, diminished eyesight and hearing; and senior concerns such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

They need regular medical consultations, medications, lab tests, and hospitalisations more frequently, so their healthcare costs are high. Health insurance can help them get the best treatment without worrying about expenses. Tailored plans, tailored to their concerns, help provide adequate coverage.

Features of Health Insurance Plans Designed for Senior Citizens Above 75 Years

Some important features and benefits you should look for in health insurance for senior citizens above 75 years are:

Higher Sum Insured: Plans with ₹1 Crore or higher sum insured are ideal for covering expensive treatments like organ transplants or critical surgeries when the insured is over 75 years of age . This provides greater financial security in their later years.

No Co-pay: Choose plans with zero co-pay clauses so that you do not have to bear any part of the official treatment cost during hospitalisation . This helps significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses for elderly patients.

Pre-existing Disease Coverage: Policies must cover pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, etc., after an initial waiting period of 2-3 years. Most senior citizens above 75 are likely to have chronic conditions that require periodic treatment, so this coverage is necessary for providing adequate protection.

Lifelong Renewability: To ensure lifelong renewal without an upper age limit, look for health plans that guarantee yearly coverage by paying the premium on time. This ensures continuity of coverage.

Ease of Buying: Senior citizens should look for insurers like ACKO that allow hassle-free plan purchases, completely online or via phone call , without tedious paperwork. This saves time and effort.

Cashless Hospitalisation: Cashless hospitalisation , offered through network hospitals, is an essential feature because it allows elderly patients to seamlessly avail treatment without having to deal with upfront payment hassles. This is very useful during medical emergencies.

Additional benefits, such as restoring the exhausted sum insured to its total limit and faster claim settlements, make policies senior-friendly.

How Can Senior Citizens Above 75 Years Buy Plans in Mangalore?

Visit the insurer’s website or app and enter your details. Use a premium calculator to get quotes for different plans. Choose a suitable high-coverage plan according to your needs and budget. Make payment securely online. Upload KYC documents and get coverage activated post-approval.

The online purchase process is quick, transparent and completely paperless. Senior citizens can buy plans independently without assistance.

Conclusion

Given the rising medical inflation, health insurance coverage is crucial for seniors above 75 years old in Mangalore to access quality treatment without financial constraints. Tailored policies like those from insurers such as ACKO come with senior-friendly benefits such as high coverage, cashless hospitalisation, and efficient claims to enable affordable healthcare.