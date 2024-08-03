Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker continues hunt for third medal in 25m Pistol final

Paris: Pistol ace Manu Bhaker will get an unprecedented third individual medal for an Indian in the Olympic Games in the Women’s 25m Final, hoping to add to the two bronze she has already won so far in the 2024 edition. Manu Bhaker who has already won bronze medals in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event so far, will be aiming for her third medal in Chateauroux at 13:00 on Saturday.

Manu, who is the first Indian to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics, had finished second in the qualifying round on Friday. While Manu will be going for a medal, woman archers Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will be hoping to get into the semifinals of the Women’s Individual rounds when they compete in the quarterfinals starting at 13:52 IST.

Deepika will meet Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 Elimination Round while Bhajan Kaur will meet Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa in the next match at 13:05 IST.

If they get past their opponents, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika will qualify for the next stage which will be held later in the afternoon. They are now the only Indian archers remaining in the fray in Paris after the pair of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat narrowly missed the bronze medal, losing to an American pair in the playoff. If Bhajan and Deepika get past their opponents.

In Sailing, Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will compete in the next two races in the women’s and women’s Dinghy to be held from 15:35 IST onwards.

In shooting, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will aim at the first day of the qualification round in Women’s Skeet starting at 12:30 IST. Male shotgun exponent Anat Jeet Singh Naruka will continue to try his luck on the second day of the qualification round at 12:30 IST, hoping to qualify for the final.

The day will end for the Indian contingent after boxer Nishant Dev takes to the rings in the Men’s 71kg quarterfinal against Mexico’s Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez at 00:18 on Sunday.