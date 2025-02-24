Healthy Young Minds Key To Healthy Society: Sachitha Nandagopal

Haleyangady(Dakshina Kannada): If we have to ensure a healthy society in view of a brighter and stronger nation in future, we need to focus on overall personality development of children and Youth Organizations have a pivotal role to play in this regard, remarked Mrs Sachitha Nandagopal, Executive Director of Centre for Integrated Learning and Member of Juvenile Justice Board of Dakshina Kannada.

She was addressing “World Day of Social Justice” commemoration at Sri Vidya Vinayaka Yuvaka Mandala Hall, Haleyangady on Sunday.

Stressing on the importance of creating awareness on Juvenile Delinquency and the rise in cases of children in conflict with law, she enthused the members of youth organizations to embark on socially relevant activities that focuses on education, morality and overall grooming of children in their respective areas of functioning.

Speaking on social justice, she enlisted education, child rights, communal harmony, poverty, equitable distribution of resources, unemployment, environment among others as key areas that needs to be addressed to. To communicate her message effectively, she adopted the method of role-play involving all the children and youth present in the gathering.

Sachitha Nandagopal was felicitated on the occasion for her contribution in the field of education, social service and culture.

The programme was organized by My India – Mangalore of Nehru Yuva Kendra under the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Government of India in association with the state award winning Sri Vidya Vinayaka Yuvaka Mandali, Sri Vidya Vinayaka Rajata Seva Trust, Haleyangady Yuvathi Matthu Mahila Mandala and Kishora-Kishori Sangha, Haleyangady.

President of the association, Nagesh T G welcomed the gathering and Secretary Himakar Kedige proposed the vote of thanks. Yuktha compeered the programme. Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the association Mohan Bangera, President of Mahila Mandala Reshma Ashraf and President of Yuvathi Mandala Rashwitha Shetty among others were present on the occasion.