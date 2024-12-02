Heavy Rain Alert: District Commissioner Issues Precautionary Instructions

Mangaluru: In light of adverse weather conditions, D C Mullai Mugilan M.P. has advised all officials in Dakshina Kannada district to take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard the public and livestock, as severe rainfall is anticipated.

All village panchayats and urban local bodies are urged to be prepared to implement all safety protocols immediately during this monsoon season. Tehsildars have been instructed to oversee these efforts closely.

The District Commissioner has also requested immediate reports on the actions taken in this regard.