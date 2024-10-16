Heavy Rain Alert in Mangalore: District Administration Issues Guidelines

Mangalore: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts; wave heights may rise.

The District Administration has advised the public and tourists to avoid visiting riversides, sea shores, and water bodies. Fishermen are also advised against venturing into the sea.

Precautions:

– Avoid rivers, waterfalls, and sea shores

– Keep children away from electric poles and broken wires

– Fishermen should return to shore immediately

Udupi district also expects heavy rainfall; similar precautions advised.