Town mayor killed in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Mexico City: The mayor of a small town in south Mexico’s Oaxaca state has died after being stabbed due to “interpersonal” conflict , local authorities said.

The victim became the second mayor killed in the country in less than 10 days, after Alejandro Arcos, mayor of Chilpancingo, capital of southern Guerrero state, was murdered on October 6 just days after taking office, Xinhua news agency reported.

Roman Ruiz, the mayor of Candelaria Loxicha with a population of 11,166, was stabbed to death as a result of an “interpersonal” conflict, the Oaxaca State Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday on X.

The injured victim was admitted to a community clinic “where he subsequently lost his life as a result of the injuries he suffered during an assault with a knife, which according to initial investigations indicate that it was an interpersonal incident,” said the office.

“We regret this event and send our deepest condolences to his family. The Prosecutor’s Office is already working on the case and we will ensure that this event does not go unpunished,” said state governor Salomon Jara on X.