Heavy Rain In DK, DC Mullai Muhilan Announces Holiday On July 16 To Schools & PU Colleges

Mangaluru: As heavy rains lash Dakshina Kannada district, as a precautionary measure, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for primary, secondary schools and PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 16.

All Anganwadi, Government Aided, Primary and secondary schools in the district will remain closed on July 16.

To prevent possible damage, the public is advised to stay away from hazardous situations and follow the advisories/instructions by the district administration.



