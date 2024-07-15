Those who commit betrayal, can’t be Hindus: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that in tenets of Hinduism, treachery is considered to be one of the biggest sins, and “those who betray cannot be a Hindu”, here on Monday.

“We are Hindus and followers of the Sanatan Dharma that believes in ‘punya’ (virtue) and ‘paap’ (sin), wherein ‘vishwasghat’ (betrayal) is said to be among the biggest sins. The same happened here (in Maharashtra),” said Shankaracharya in a brief media interaction.

He said that while the one who commits betrayal cannot be a Hindu, the one who is betrayed and tolerates it can be a Hindu.

The Shankaracharya was in Mumbai at the invitation of Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family. He visited their home ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra and performed a special Pooja, while his hosts also undertook the traditional ‘paduka pooja’ on the occasion.

“Uddhav Thackeray called me and I came. He welcomed us… We told him how we are anguished over the betrayal done to him. Our pain will not end till he becomes the CM again,” said the Shankaracharya referring to the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in July 2022.

He said that the people of entire Maharashtra are also distressed by that ‘betrayal’, and that was proved in the outcome of last (Lok Sabha) elections in the state.

“Betrayal cannot be tolerated. Breaking a government midway in its tenure and insulting the public mandate is not acceptable. We are not concerned with politics, but Hinduism does not accept such treachery,” the Shankaracharya said without mincing words or naming anybody.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shankaracharya said: “We are the well-wishers of PM Modi. The PM is not our enemy… If he comes to us, we bless him also… when he commits any mistakes then we point it out to him.”

Touching on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s purported plans, the visiting spiritual dignitary firmly said that “Kedarnath cannot be built in New Delhi”.

“All the 12 Jyotirlings can only be at their specified locations… Then how can you change it or shift…and thereby try to mislead the people,” asked the Shankaracharya.

He also rued the manner in which politicians are encroaching upon all religious places and referred to 228 kgs of gold ‘missing’ from the Kedarnath Temple, “but nobody is talking about it, nor a probe has been ordered.”

Earlier, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was accorded a warm welcome at ‘Matoshri’ entrance by Thackeray and his wife Rashmi bowing and touching his feet.

Inside the bungalow, a special decorated silver ‘aasan’ (throne) with an umbrella was placed on a red carpet on which the Shankaracharya sat and interacted.

He blessed Thackeray – bowing before him with folded hands – and wrapped a glittering shawl around his shoulders, while sons Aditya and Tejas were seen kneeling before the Shankaracharya to seek his blessings and listen to his words of wisdom.

Later, senior SS (UBT) leaders including Anil Parab, Anil Desai, Milind Narvekar, Aadesh Bandekar and others called on the Shankaracharya to seek his divine blessings with folded hands.



