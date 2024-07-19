Heavy Rain in DK: Holiday Declared For Primary, High Schools and PU Colleges on July 20

Mangaluru: As heavy rains lash Dakshina Kannada district, as a precautionary measure, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for primary, secondary schools and PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 20.

All Anganwadi, Government Aided, Primary and secondary schools and the PU Colleges in the district will remain closed on July 20.

To prevent possible damage, the public is advised to stay away from hazardous situations and follow the advisories/instructions by the district administration.

The DC has also asked the public to avoid water bodies such as low-lying areas, ponds, rivers, and the seashore. Fishermen have also been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea.