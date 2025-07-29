Heavy rainfall brings much-needed relief to Delhi-NCR, AQI improves

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought much-needed respite from the lingering heat in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as the intermittent showers and overcast skies have not only brought down soaring temperatures but also led to a significant improvement in air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved across many parts of Delhi and NCR, offering residents cleaner and fresher air to breathe.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this pleasant weather is expected to linger for the next week.

From July 29 to August 3, the skies will remain mostly cloudy, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at several locations.

The IMD forecast indicates “moderate rain” on July 29 and 30, followed by “thunderstorms with rain” from July 31 to August 1. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to continue through August 2 and 3. During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 30 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimums will likely hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

This weather has also brought about a considerable drop in pollution levels.

As per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and various State Pollution Control Boards, AQI levels in several areas of Delhi have improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category.

On Tuesday, many areas recorded a significant improvement in air quality – Alipur (84), Ashok Vihar (88), ITO (99), Narela (88), IGI Airport (82), and Chandni Chowk (69).

However, AQI levels in parts of the city like Jahangirpuri (156), Mundka (135), and Dwarka Sector-8 (105) still fall within the ‘moderate’ category. Surrounding regions have also benefited from the seasonal showers. Noida’s Sector-125 recorded an AQI of 97, Sector-62 was at 61, and Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-III registered an impressive 57.

In Ghaziabad, AQI at Indirapuram was (63), Sanjay Nagar (93), and Vasundhara (83), showing marked improvement.

This refreshing spell of rain and cool winds has not only brought relief from the heat and humidity but also offered a temporary break from the persistent issue of air pollution.