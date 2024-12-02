Heavy Rainfall: Schools and PU Colleges in Udupi to Remain Closed on Dec 3

Udupi: Due to the anticipated heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Pengal, District Commissioner Dr. Vidyakumari has declared a holiday for all Anganwadis, government aided, and private primary and high schools, along with pre-university colleges in the district for December 3.

It is important to note that degree, postgraduate, diploma, engineering, and ITI institutions are not affected by this closure.