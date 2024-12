Widespread Rain Due to Cyclone Fangal: Holiday Announced for Schools and PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada

Mangalore: In light of the extensive rainfall caused by Cyclone Fangal, the District Commissioner, Mullai Mugilan, has issued an order declaring a holiday for all Anganwadi centers, government, aided, and private primary and secondary schools, as well as pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada District on December 3.