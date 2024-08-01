Heavy Rains: Three Houses Collapse in Kundapur

Kundapur: Heavy rainfall on Wednesday night caused three houses to collapse in the Kambalagadde Maneyar area under the Molahalli Gram Panchayat limits in Kundapur Taluk. The affected houses belong to Pradeep Shetty, Geeta Shetty, and Prema Shetty in Kambalagadde Mane of Molahalli village.

A clogged stream in the gram panchayat area caused water to overflow, damaging nearby houses. The sudden influx of water resulted in extensive damage to household items, but livestock were safely relocated. Residents narrowly escaped disaster by moving to nearby relatives’ homes after water entered their houses.

This incident is not unusual, as the area experiences waterlogging every rainy season. Last year, water had entered the veranda of these houses. District officials, tahsildars, and gram panchayat staff visited the site and promised suitable relief to the affected families.