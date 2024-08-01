West Bengal sending delegation to flood, landslide-hit Wayanad

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday announced that West Bengal will be sending a two-member delegation to the flood and landslide-affected Wayanad in Kerala.

According to a statement issued by CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, Rajya Sabha MPs Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev will visit Wayanad.

“We are greatly perturbed by the news of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. It is really a grave disaster. On humanitarian grounds, we are sending a team of two of our MPs – Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev – to visit the affected areas,” she said in the statement.

The Rajya Sabha MPs will stay at Wayanad for two days and will extend full assistance and cooperation for the well-being of the suffering families.

“I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, support and solidarity to all who are affected,” her statement added.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes on a day when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Wayanad’s Chooralmala, one of the worst-hit regions by the flood and landslides.