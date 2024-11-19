Hebri: Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda Killed in Police Encounter

Udupi: In a shootout between the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and Naxals, Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was killed in Hebri’s Kabinale in Udupi district, on Monday night.

Reports of Naxal movement had been emerging from Hebri for the past few days. The ANF conducted a combing operation in the region. Around 1 am on Monday, a 5-member Naxal team arrived near Pitabailu, where ANF troops launched an operation. An exchange of fire occurred, resulting in Vikram Gowda’s death due to police gunfire. Four other Naxals escaped into the forest.

ANF continues its combing operation. Search efforts are underway to capture the remaining Naxals. Senior Police officials visited the spot.



