Hebri: Villagers Protest as Police Detain Jayanth Gowda Following Naxal Encounter Investigation

Hebri: Tensions flared in Hebri taluk as the local police took Jayanth Gowda, a resident of Nadpalu village, into custody for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation surrounding the recent encounter of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda. The incident prompted a backlash from the local community, leading to a siege at the Hebri police station on Friday.

The police visited the spot of the encounter, which occurred at Pithubail in Nadpalu village. During this visit, Jayanth Gowda was apprehended for questioning regarding his potential links to the case. However, this decision did not sit well with the villagers, who expressed their discontent by surrounding the police station.

Community members questioned the necessity of transporting Jayanth to the police station for interrogation, arguing that he could have been questioned on-site. The protesters called for his immediate release, emphasizing their support for Jayanth.

Prominent figures from the area, including Sridhar Gowda, Gangadhar Gowda, and Navin Kumar, the president of the Nadpalu gram panchayat, rallied at the scene. They were joined by Taranath Bangera, president of the Hebri gram panchayat, and other local leaders, all voicing their concerns over the police action.

The situation remains tense as discussions between community representatives and police officials continue, with villagers demanding transparency in the investigation and the immediate release of Jayanth Gowda. Authorities have urged for calm while emphasizing their commitment to a thorough and fair investigation into the Naxal encounter.