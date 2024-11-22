MRPL Employees Union Hosts Blood Donation Camp

Mangalore: The MRPL Employees Union (MEU), in collaboration with Wenlock Hospital and co-sponsored by HDFC Bank Ltd., organized a successful Blood Donation Camp at the MRPL Employees Recreation Center (MERC) today from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This initiative was held as a heartfelt tribute to Late Capt. M.V. Pranjal (Shaurya Chakra – Posthumous), honoring his valiant contribution to the nation.

The camp was inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries, including:

Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager, HR

Saumya Chandraker, General Manager, HR

Mukesh BA, President, MEU

Mr. Antony, In-charge, Wenlock Blood Bank

Maithri Shetty, HDFC Bank, Mangalore

Speaking on the occasion Shri Hegde Underscored the importance of Blood donation as a noble act. Shri Mukesh spoke about Martyr Pranjal and his inspiration to society. Shri Antony thanked the MRPL family for the regular donation of blood which has been instrumental in serving needy sections of society.

MEU office bearers, including Yuvaraja MK, Ramdas, Gururaj Rao, Roshan Pereira, and Theertharaj, along with other union members, played an active role in the event’s success.

During the program, MEU General Secretary, Mr. Abhishek Karanth, underscored the importance of the blood donation initiative as a tribute to the sacrifices made by national heroes and as a testament to MRPL employees’ dedication to social responsibility.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with 122 donors stepping forward to contribute. This remarkable participation highlighted the spirit of service and community engagement among MRPL employees.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing MEU’s unwavering commitment to social welfare and its efforts to inspire meaningful service among its members.



