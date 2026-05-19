Hemmakki Church to Celebrate Pearl Jubilee and Inaugurate Renovated Sanctuary

Hemmakki, Chikkamagaluru: St. Joseph’s Church of Hirebile, along with its substation, Infant Jesus Church of Hemmakki, is preparing for a momentous occasion: the Pearl Jubilee celebration and the inauguration of its newly renovated church. The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026, commencing at 9:30 a.m.

The solemn inaugural and dedication ceremony will be presided over by His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Thomasappa Anthony Swamy, Bishop of Chikmagalur. This blessed occasion also marks the 30th anniversary – the Pearl Jubilee – of the Infant Jesus Church of Hemmakki, a testament to God’s enduring blessings, protection, and guidance throughout the years.

Nestled in the Kalasa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru District, Karnataka, Hemmakki is a small village under the Idakini Panchayath, within the Mysore Division. Located approximately 45 kilometers west of Chikkamagaluru, the village boasts a population of 1,707 residents residing in 407 houses, according to the 2011 Census. Kannada serves as the local language, and the village maintains a literacy rate of 69.1%.

Hemmakki is renowned for its scenic natural beauty, tranquil village life, and a strong, faith-filled community spirit. The unity, diligence, and profound devotion of its people to the Infant Jesus Church have established it as a vital spiritual center for the Catholic faithful in the region.

The church’s history dates back to 1983, during the tenure of Very Rev. Fr. George D’Souza, then Parish Priest of Hirebile. Recognizing the challenges faced by the Catholic community in Hemmakki, he initiated efforts to secure land for a church. At the time, the absence of proper roads and transportation presented significant difficulties for the faithful, who had to traverse nearly 8 kilometers to Hirebile Church, even carrying mortal remains on their shoulders for funeral rites.

Moved by the hardships of the villagers, Fr. D’Souza, with the support of the Hemmakki community and social worker Mr. C. T. Colaco, appealed to the government for land allocation. After considerable efforts, one acre of land was officially sanctioned in 1992-1993. Construction commenced under the leadership of Fr. George D’Souza and was completed by May 1995. Rev. Fr. G. V. D’Souza later finalized the remaining works, and the church was inaugurated by Rt. Rev. Msgr. Marcel J. Pinto. During Rev. Fr. R. Rajendra’s tenure, the church celebrated its Decennial Jubilee, with Most Rev. Bernard Moras bestowing a statue of the Infant Jesus brought from Prague.

After three decades, the church building had deteriorated due to weathering and age. The current Parish Priest, Very Rev Fr David Prakash, in collaboration with the parishioners, initiated a renovation project. A committee of 14 members was formed to oversee the work. Financial assistance was secured from the Christian Development Corporation, with the government sanctioning Rs 50 lakhs. The remaining Rs 25 lakhs was generously contributed by parishioners and well-wishers.

Within seven months, the renovated Infant Jesus Church was completed, offering a renewed space for prayer, peace, and devotion.

The sanctuary, designed by Mr. Simon T. L. of St. Mary’s Studio, Bengaluru, features a Gothic-style altar and a table depicting the Last Supper. The sanctuary wall showcases the Birth, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The church, measuring 65 feet in length and 20 feet in width, can accommodate approximately 100 people. Statues of Saint Anthony, Divine Mercy, Our Lady of Velankanni, Saint Lawrence, and Saint Sebastian adorn the side walls, while the Stations of the Cross enhance the spiritual ambiance. The church was designed by Architect Mr. John Peter Mascarenhas, and the renovation was executed by Mr. Mohammad, Mr. Hafiz, and their team. A 22-meter ramp has been constructed from the road to the church gate for the benefit of elderly and disabled individuals.

The church stands approximately 35 feet tall, crowned with a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, welcoming devotees. Statues of Saint Joseph and Mother Mary flank the teakwood entrance. Additional facilities include a spacious stage and dining hall, drinking water and washroom facilities, a sacristy, and a priest’s rest room. A renovated grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, initially sponsored by Mr. Simon Rego, features seating arrangements and interlocking flooring.

The following priests have served the Hemmakki Church: Rev. Fr. George D’Souza, Late Fr. G. V. D’Souza, Fr. Francis Rasquinha, Fr. Rajendra, Late Fr. Gilbert Pinto, Fr. George Andrade, and the present Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr. David Prakash. Holy Mass is currently celebrated monthly on the first Sunday.

The Pearl Jubilee celebration will include a solemn Eucharistic celebration presided over by Bishop Thomasappa Anthony Swamy. The event is expected to draw Msgr. Elias Sequeira, Vicar General; Very Rev. Fr. Charles Pereira, Chancellor; Very Rev. Fr. Paul D’Souza, Dean of Balehonnur, along with over 50 priests, 25 religious sisters, and over 1,000 faithful.

Following the Holy Mass, a public felicitation programme will honour donors, workers, and well-wishers. A fellowship Jubilee meal will be served to all attendees.