Here’s why Alia Bhatt is a ‘dreamer’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has revealed that she is a “dreamer” as her coffee mug “sums her up”.

Alia took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a picture of her big white coffee mug with “DREAMER” written on it.

She then added a poll, which she captioned as: “Can your cup sum you up?”

The actress, who is married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, added the option of “Yes! Mine does too” and “No don’t be weird.”

It seems that the actress is now back from her New Year’s holiday. Earlier this month, the actress had shared a gamut of photographs from the getaway with her family.

The pictures featured her husband, actor Ranbir, their daughter, Raha Kapoor, her mother Soni Razdan, director Ayan Mukerji, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She wrote in the caption, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows…!! happy new year all”.

Alia kickstarted the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. The actress took to the Stories of her Instagram and shared a video which showed the Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree was adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned 2 years old last month.

She wrote on the video, “And it’s up”.

December is a special month for Alia and Ranbir as they also participate in the customary Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family which takes place at Kunal Kapoor’s (the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) house. The entire Kapoor family gathers at Kunal’s home for the celebrations.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in “Alpha”. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’ which was also produced by YRF.

It is the first female-led film from the spy-universe, and also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. The film’s title was unveiled in a special video by the makers.