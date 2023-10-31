HIF INDIA honors Munawar Zama with HIF Global Youth Icon Award

Mangaluru: Highland Islamic Forum (HIF India) on Friday 27th October, honoured motivational speaker Munawar Zama with the HIF Global Youth Icon Award here at the TMA Pai Hall in the city. Munawar Zama was in the city to deliver a talk for youths and parents organised by HIF India.

The recognition was presented by UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Zama’s address to youth and parents.

In his address, UT Khader commended Zama’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, emphasizing the transformative impact of such efforts in shaping a brighter future for the world.

During the event, Munawar Zama emphasized the importance of mentorship and support systems for the younger population.

HIF members and other dignitaries including Shaz Ahmed AK as the program anchor, Ashraf Ali – Trustee of Sana Shaheen Charitable Trust, Niyaz AK – Managing Director of AK Apple Ply Group, Naushad AK – Director of AK Apple Ply Group, and SM Farooq – Director of SM Fisheries and Export, were present during the event.

HIF India President Adil Parvez presided over the event.