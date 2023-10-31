Let’s Walk Together! 120 Institutions-5000 Students to Join in Drug Free Mluru Walkathon by Mluru Police

Let’s Walk Together For A Drug-Free Future! 120 Institutions- 5000 Plus Students and General to Join in “Drug-Free Mangaluru Walkathon 2023 organized by Mangaluru City Police under the leadership of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal on the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day Celebrations on 1 November 2023, with Walkathon commencing from Town Hall at 4 pm. The walkathon route will be from Town Hall-Hampankatta-K S Rao Road-PVS Junction-Lalbagh-Lady Hill Circle -Mangala Stadium

Mangaluru: The educational hub of Mangaluru, comprising five universities, seven medical colleges, and over a dozen engineering colleges, apart from innumerable arts and science colleges, the drug menace has been increasing among the youth, and it is shocking to hear many youths getting caught for selling or consuming drugs/ganja. In January 2023, nine medicos including a medical doctor and a surgeon were arrested on charges of consuming and peddling Cannabis. The student population of Mangaluru is estimated to be more than fifty thousand in number, and they come from all over India. Anxious parents across India and abroad read with disbelief that students of medicine and practitioners of medicine had degenerated into becoming drug peddlers. The question uppermost in the minds of everybody now is how many more are entrapped in the drug quagmire?

While many social organizations, police departments and other like-minded people are putting a lot of effort into curbing drug activities in Mangaluru, even the Mangaluru City Police under the able leadership of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, joined by DCP (Law & Order) Siddharth Goyal, DCP (Traffic & Crime) Dinesh Kumar and other top police officials are geared up to fight against the drug menace with the theme “LET’S WALK TOGETHER for Drug Free Future” by organizing a Drug Free Walkathon 2023 towards a step for a good Cause.

The Walkathon will start from Town Hall on Rajyotsava Day, 1 November 2023 at 4 pm where nearly 120 educational institutions comprising over 5000 students will walk from Town Hall via Hampankatta, K S Rao Road-PVS Junction-Lalbagh, Lady Hill Circle and Mangala Stadium, in order to bring awareness of Drug Menace and make this City a Drug Free destination.

Apart from youth, drug dependency can be seen in all occupations, educational levels, and socioeconomic classes, and it is the most prevalent of psychiatric disorders worldwide. It is one of the four crises of the 21st century that threatens public health, political and economic stability and social structures of many countries. In developing countries, due to the young population, addiction is one of the major problems encountered. There are hardly any studies or surveys undertaken in Mangaluru, to assess the drug problem among the student population. However, from the several seizures affected by the Police and other agencies, an approximate assessment can be attempted. And one among many solutions to prevent drug abuse is through campaigns, awareness programmes, walkathons, and street plays.

The City police are doing their best to curb the drug menace in the City, but they alone can’t eradicate the menace, so they also need the support of the public in fighting this drug menace by notifying them if the general public sees any drug activities or drug consuming going on, so they can get into action quick and apprehend the culprits. Together, the police and public can make a difference in making the education Hub-Mangaluru a DRUG-FREE CITY! It’s Everyone’s Job to make the upbringing of our next generation – A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE. As Johann Hari Says – THE OPPOSITE OF ADDICTION IS NOT SOBRIETY – THE OPPOSITE OF ADDICTION IS CONNECTION”.