Himachal Governor, CM greet people on Diwali

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In his message, Governor Shukla said that Diwali, the festival of lights symbolises joy, the triumph of good over evil and the dispelling of darkness with the light of optimism. He expressed hope that Diwali would bring abundant happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone across the state.

He also urged everyone to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner to minimise pollution and preserve the environment.

Chief Minister Sukhu extended his warm Diwali greetings, hoping that the festival brings enlightenment, well-being and prosperity to the people of the state. He encouraged the people to strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood during this festive season.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri joined in the Diwali wishes, expressing hope that the festival brings renewed strength, progress and wealth to the state. He said that unity, shared goals, and supporting each other help uplift society.

Chief Minister Sukhu on Wednesday celebrated Diwali with children at both Balika and Bal Ashram in Mashobra and Tutikandi, respectively, in Shimla.

Interacting with inmates of both the Bal and Balika Ashrams, the Chief Minister said the government intended to take them for educational and exposure visit to Goa, besides other destinations in the future.

He said that the government is committed to the welfare of orphans. “Their education, their bringing and care was the responsibility of the state government and Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to have enacted a law to adopt orphans as Children of the State,” he said.

Also, the government will provide Rs 75,000 for coaching expenses to support their education pursuits.

Sukhu directed the district administration of Shimla to establish a digital library at the Balika Ashram in Mashobra.