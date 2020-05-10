Spread the love



















Himachal records three more coronavirus case, total now 55

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Sunday saw three more cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s total to 55. However, out of these, only 14 are active cases, including a two-year-old girl child, who has congenital defect in the heart.

Two cab drivers were among the three positive. Both have been quarantined in Bilaspur district. One of the driver belonged on Gujarat, while another belonged to Baijnath area in this state.

All occupants of the car being driven by Gujarat resident were quarantined.

Samples of the five occupants of another car have been sent for testing, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Diwakar Sharma said. They were coming from Gurugram.

A 19-year-old woman tested positive in Kangra, taking the total number of cases in the district to nine.

Earlier, her brother, who was working at a logistics company in Delhi, had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the state has decided to bear the expenses of the two-year-old Covid-19 girl from Chamba, who has a hole in her heart.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that keeping in view the economic condition of her family, the state has decided to bear the expenses for the treatment within or outside the state.