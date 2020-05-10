Spread the love



















Covid-19: Now, Wearing Mask Mandatory in Udupi District

Udupi: In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the State, the Udupi district administration has made it compulsory for people to wear the mask from Monday, failing which they would be fined.

In a press release issued by the deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh, the order has been issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly disease. Wearing the mask is a must at all public places, offices, meetings and even inside the vehicles effective immediately. Maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask could help contain the spread of coronavirus.

“From Monday, May 11, everyone in Udupi district will have to wear the mask when going out in public places mandatorily. The authorities will impose a fine if anyone fails to cover the face either with a mask or cloth. While Rs 100 will be imposed in rural areas, a penalty of Rs 200 will be collected in urban regions”, said Jagadeesh.

Any person, institution or organisation violating these regulations shall be proceeded against by competent authorities empowered under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act. Wearing the mask has been made mandatory in several cities in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus.