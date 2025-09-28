Hindu Jagaran Vedike Leader Samith Raj Booked in Abuse Case in Bajpe

Bajpe: Samith Raj, also known as Samith Raj Dharegudde, a leader of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike and reportedly an associate of Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, has been formally charged with multiple offenses, including sexual harassment, attempted rape, and issuing death threats. The charges are the result of a complaint filed on September 27 at the Bajpe Police Station by a young woman.

According to the victim’s statement, she first became acquainted with Samith Raj in 2023 following an accident involving her brother. The complaint alleges that Raj developed a close relationship with the victim, declaring his love and promising marriage. However, his behavior allegedly changed, leading to a period of persistent calls, threats, and harassment, which included unwelcome appearances at her college and residence.

The complaint details a specific incident that allegedly occurred on March 23, 2023. The victim claims that Raj intercepted her while she was returning home from college and forcibly transported her to a secluded location near the Bajpe airport road. There, he allegedly attempted to rape her after undressing her against her will. She alleges that when she screamed, Raj silenced her by covering her mouth and threatened to kill her and her family should she disclose the alleged assault.

The victim further claims that Raj repeatedly pressured her to accompany him, threatening to disseminate obscene photos of her on social media and to “auction her honor” if she refused. She also stated that she was coerced into sending nude photos to Raj due to his persistent threats and intimidation.

In her complaint, the young woman alleges that when she threatened to report Raj’s behavior to MLA Umanath Kotian, Raj allegedly boasted of his influence, stating, “I am an influential person, a district-level leader of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, and a close associate of the Moodbidri MLA. The Moodbidri MLA listens to me. If I say so, he will come to the police station with me. I have an organization behind me. No police can do anything.” He further allegedly used vulgar language and threatened her life, allegedly stating, “If you file a complaint, I will not spare you alive.”

The Bajpe police have registered a case against Samith Raj under IPC Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation). An investigation into the matter is currently underway.