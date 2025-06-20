Historical Inauguration of BHARATEEYA SANTA MAHAA PARISHHAD

Bengaluru, 20th June, 2025 – Bharateeya Santa Mahaa Parishhad (BSMP) A global spiritual movement uniting Pujya Santas and spiritual leaders of Bhārat to preserve, promote, and celebrate the eternal essence of Bhārateeya culture inaugurated BHARATEEYA SANTA MAHAA PARISHHAD in Bengaluru.

BSMP is an organised conferedation of all minded Pujya Santas representing any faith, cult, philosophy, tradition and community from across the world belonging to Bharatiya Sanskruti.

Having a glorious history and great heritage for thousands of years, Bharatiya Sanskruti proclaims unity in diversity. Bharatiya Sanskruti is the only Sanskruti in the entire world where religious diversity is most naturally and most completely accepted. Thus Bharatiya Sanskruti, which has the utmost wider perspective is the basic foundation of world peace and global harmony.

With the noble objective of strengthening such a great Bharatiya Sanskruti in a very systematic way for the Happiness, Harmony, Peace and Prosperity of this entire world, all like minded Pujya Santas belonging to Bharatiya Sanskruti from across the world are came together wholeheartedly and launched BHARATEEYA SANTA MAHAA PARISHHAD, which witnessed by the thousands of Santas and other dignitories.