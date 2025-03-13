Hit and Run Case in Bejai, Retired BSNL Employee Arrested

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have arrested Satish Kumar K M, a retired employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), following an incident involving an alleged assault and a traffic violation on March 13, 2025. The arrest stems from a long-standing dispute between Kumar and his neighbour, Murali Prasad, a resident of Bejai Kapikad.

According to a press release issued by the Mangaluru City Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 AM on 6th Main Road in Bijai Kapikad. Prasad was reportedly travelling home on his motorcycle (KA-19-Y-5145) when he was allegedly struck by a car (KA-19-P-2570) driven by Kumar. Mr. Prasad sustained injuries as a result of the incident and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police reports indicate that a prior complaint had been lodged against Kumar at the Urwa police station in 2023. The complaint alleged that Kumar had been verbally abusing Prasad and his family.

Following the March 13th incident, Kumar was taken into custody. The vehicle allegedly involved in the incident has also been seized by the police.

The Urwa police station has registered a case against Kumar in connection with the ongoing dispute. In addition, the Mangaluru Traffic West Police Station has filed separate charges against Kumar for rash and negligent driving and allegedly hitting a woman during the same incident. The investigation into both cases is currently underway.