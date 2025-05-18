HM Amit Shah inaugurates nursing college in Gujarat

Mehsana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed building of K.K. Patel and Madhuben Patel Nursing College at Gozaria, Mehsana district of Gujarat.

The institute is run by the Shrimati Samarth Chunilal and Sheth Dosabhai Madhavji Public Hospital, a long-standing community institution in the region.

Addressing the large gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the revolutionary changes brought about in India’s healthcare landscape under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

“Today, 600 million citizens are receiving quality healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with each Ayushman card providing up to Rs 5 lakh in medical coverage,” he said.

The Home Minister added that the transformation in public healthcare access is one of the Modi government’s most impactful achievements.

Shah elaborated on the array of welfare schemes that have contributed to improved health and hygiene among the population, including Poshan Abhiyaan, Swachh Bharat Mission, Fit India Movement, Har Ghar Jal, Mission Indradhanush, and Ayushman Bharat.

“Earlier, India had a healthcare budget of Rs 37,000 crore. Today, under PM Modi’s leadership, that figure has been increased to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, solely for public health,” he said.

He also emphasised the expanding infrastructure under the National Digital Health Ecosystem, which includes telemedicine services, Ayushman Mandirs (health and wellness centres), and more.

Shah also highlighted the growth in medical institutions, citing the increase in AIIMS from 7 to 23 and in medical colleges from 387 to 780.

“Earlier, India used to produce 51,000 medical graduates annually. Today, the number has surged to 1,18,000 doctors serving across the nation,” he noted.

The Home Minister further stated that in the last decade alone, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have distributed affordable medicines worth Rs 25,000 crore to the public.

These initiatives, he said, have brought modern healthcare within reach of rural and underserved communities. In his speech, the Home Minister made a passionate appeal to the community: “It is the responsibility of society to modernise our legacy hospitals and transform them into centres of advanced medical care. With support from schemes like Ayushman Bharat, even charity-run hospitals are now functioning with renewed energy and impact.”

The newly built nursing college and the hospital campus are equipped with a wide range of modern departments, including surgery, gynaecology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, paediatrics, dentistry, physiotherapy, and a kidney dialysis centre.

Visiting specialist services include ENT, dermatology, psychiatry, sonography, gastroenterology, echocardiography, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology. This comprehensive facility is expected to serve more than 50 nearby villages, becoming a hub for both education and treatment in the region. The institution aims to provide high-quality medical services backed by advanced technology and a human-centred approach.

Member of Parliament Hari Patel called it a proud moment for Gozaria and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their commitment to healthcare and rural development. The event was also blessed by Param Pujya Vagishkumar of Kankroli, who offered prayers and acknowledged the contributions of donors and trustees.