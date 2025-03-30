HM Shah, Nitin Gadkari pay tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid homage to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on his birth anniversary as per the Hindu calendar.

Born on April 1, 1889, in a Marathi Deshastha Brahmin family in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Hedgewar played a pivotal role in shaping India’s nationalist movement.

He pursued a career in medicine during the tumultuous period of pre-independent India before establishing the RSS in 1925. His vision was to unify the Hindu community for cultural and spiritual revival, ultimately working towards the nation’s complete independence and unity.

Taking to X, Shah expressed his admiration for Hedgewar, highlighting his contributions to cultural nationalism.

“The most revered Dr. Hedgewar ji, who spread the spirit of cultural nationalism and nation first among the youth through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, dedicated his entire life to protect the self-respect of Mother India. The RSS seed that Dr. Hedgewar ji had sown to protect the unity and integrity of the nation has today become a banyan tree and has become a symbol of service, dedication and patriotism,” he posted.

“Millions of salutations on the birth anniversary of the founder and first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, late Dr. Hedgewar ji,” Shah added.

Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari also paid his respects to Hedgewar, sharing a tribute on social media.

Taking to X, he posted, “Many many salutations to the most revered first Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji on his birth anniversary (as per Hindu calendar).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion with a visit to Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, where he paid floral tributes at the memorials dedicated to Hedgewar and the second RSS chief, M.S. Golwalkar.

This visit held historical significance, as it was the first time a sitting Prime Minister had visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

Hedgewar’s legacy continues to resonate across India, with the RSS playing a significant role in shaping the country’s socio-political landscape. His ideology of cultural nationalism remains influential, inspiring generations to uphold values of unity and service.