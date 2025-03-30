US: No survivors expected as plane crashes in Minnesota

Los Angeles: A small plane crashed in a residential area in the US state of Minnesota, setting a house on fire, said the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The SOCATA TBM7 aircraft crashed into the house around 12:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the agency.

“The plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis,” said the agency, adding that the number of people on board was still unknown.

Local media reported no survivors on board, citing the Brooklyn Park Fire Department.

Smoke billowed from the burning home, which stood in the middle of a neighbourhood. The neighboring houses remained untouched by the fire. At least three firefighters were visible, working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire chief confirmed that all houses were evacuated safely.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged the incident on X, stating: “My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park, and we are monitoring the situation closely. Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

Witnesses nearby told local TV station KARE 11 that the plane crash started a fire at a home in Brooklyn Park. Fire crews said at a press conference that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the crash is under investigation.

“NTSB investigators are en route to the scene and are expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation,” said the NTSB.